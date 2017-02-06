Home » Sports » Curtyce Knox Named Finalist For Nancy Lieberman Award

(Source: Texas A&M Athletics)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.- Texas A&M senior point guard Curtyce Knox was named one of 10 Finalists for the Nancy Lieberman Award. The award, which is awarded by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, recognizes the top point guard in NCAA Division I women’s basketball.

Knox leads the NCAA in assists, averaging 9.4 per game, the most for any player nationally since 2010-11. The Humble, Texas native is on pace to set both the Texas A&M and SEC per-game record on assists.

Knox is averaging 16.8 points per game in SEC play, which ranks eighth in the conference. She ranks third in the SEC in steals per game, in addition to leading the conference in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio.

She graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in Recreation, Park & Tourism Science in August.

Knox is attempting to be the first Texas A&M player to win the Lieberman Award.

The Selection Committee for the Nancy Lieberman Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. The list will be narrowed down to five finalists in mid-March. The Lieberman Award winner will be announced during the WBCA’s Keynote Session in Dallas, Texas at the Women’s Final Four.

Knox and the Aggies return to action on Thursday, February 9 for the BTHO Breast Cancer game at 7 p.m. against Alabama. Texas A&M looks for its eighth straight home win in that game.

