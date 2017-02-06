CS Council Receives High Speed Passenger Train Update

The developers of high speed passenger train service between Houston and Dallas have added someone with state government connections to their executive team.

Among those speaking at the last College Station city council meeting was the Texas vice president of Texas Central Partners (TCP).

Jeff Moseley took that job after serving on the Texas Transportation Commission. He also led the state’s economic development office for former governors Bush and Perry.

Moseley asked the council to formally support the $10 billion dollar project, and responding to a question from the council, he said Governor Abbott has not given a formal declaration of support.

When asked about TCP’s ability to use eminent domain to acquire property, Moseley said “Our attorneys tell us that we’re on very solid ground, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be questions about our authority. We’ve not used it, we don’t want to use it, (and) we respect private property”.

The council was told there will be an announcement about how much property has been purchased, though a date was not given.

TCP expects to see a preliminary environmental impact report by the end of March.

Click below for a portion of the dialogue between Jeff Moseley and the College Station city council on January 26, 2017.