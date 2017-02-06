College Station Woman Arrested for Injury to Child

College Station police responded to a welfare concern call in the 3100 block of Cain Road Sunday after 5 p-m.

According to the report, the officer saw the suspect, 31 year-old Stefanie Rognon, forcing a twelve year old child’s mouth against an outdoor running water faucet.

The child appeared to have severe difficulty breathing and was trying to get away from the suspect. The officer separated the two and the child was taken to a hospital, treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

Rognon was arrested for injury to a child.