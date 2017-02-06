Arrests for Injury to Child, DWI & Steroids, Drugs, Violating Federal Probation, And Trying To Steal Street Signs

College Station police responded to a welfare concern call in the 3100 block of Cain Road Sunday after 5 p-m. According to the report, the officer saw the suspect, 31 year-old Stefanie Rognon, forcing a twelve year old child’s mouth against an outdoor running water faucet. The child appeared to have severe difficulty breathing and was trying to get away from the suspect. The officer separated the two and the child was taken to a hospital, treated for non-life threatening injuries and released. Rognon was arrested for injury to a child.

Four months after a local judge allowed a College Station man to remove an alcohol ignition interlock device from his vehicle, he is arrested for DWI with a prior conviction. According to the arrest report from College Station police, 21 year old Connor Griffin told officers he was driving a pickup that went off Highway 6, struck a culvert, and went airborne for 90 feet before crashing. Griffin was also arrested for possessing two types of illegal steroids and hydrocodone.

Bryan police conducted a search of a home near Bonham Park before sunrise Saturday morning. According to the arrest report, after officers found crack cocaine they seized more than $13,000 dollars in cash, numerous cell phones, two large screen televisions, and a 2005 model pickup. Officers found items in the kitchen used in the manufacture of crack, including a microwave. 36 year old Lester Gill, who admitted making the drugs, was arrested on charges of manufacturing the crack and attempting to flush two baggies of drugs. CPS was notified of a small child who was in the home at the time of the search. It’s the 34th time Gill has been booked in the Brazos County jail since 1997 according to online records…but it’s the first since 2011.

Bryan police and the U.S. Marshal’s office were involved in a foot chase to catch a fugitive. This was last Thursday night around 6 in a parking off of 29th and Wilde Oak…north of Carter Creek Parkway. According to online jail records, 30 year old Justin Long of Bryan was wanted for probation violation. Almost four years ago, Long and three others admitted to federal charges of stealing mail from the twin cities and Austin among other places. Since returning to jail, Long was also charged with evading arrest from a Bryan policeman on January 20th.

Bryan police are responded to repeated thefts of street signs in the neighborhood north of the Northgate district. After city employees replaced a post and signs at Foch and Aspen, a uniformed officer was in an unmarked vehicle when he reported seeing someone at two in the morning on Saturday grab the replacement pole and used his body weight to damage it. According to the arrest report, the 21 year old said he stopped said he had seen others take signs and he made a poor decision while walking home after having a few drinks in Northgate. The man, with no prior arrests in Brazos County is out on bond, was charged with criminal mischief.