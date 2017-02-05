Women’s Basketball Picks Up Seventh Straight Home Win, Beats Auburn 66-61

COLLEGE STATION- Texas A&M picked up its seventh straight home win, defeating Auburn 66-61 in a women’s basketball game at Reed Arena. Danni Williams led the Aggies with 25 points.

The Aggies (17-6, 7-3 SEC) led for the final 7:32, taking the lead on a Williams jumper. Williams would strike again with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to four, and another jumper when Auburn (15-9, 5-5 SEC) closed the deficit to just a point in the final two minutes.

Neither team led by more than nine points during the entire game.

Texas A&M out-rebounded Auburn 49-28, led by Khaalia Hillsman with 15 boards and Anriel Howard with 10 rebounds, leading to a 23-8 advantage on second-chance points.

In addition to her 15 rebounds, Hillsman had 17 points for her second straight double-double. Taylor Cooper also reached double figures with 10 points.

The Aggies return to action on Thursday, February 9 at 7 p.m. to host Alabama.

QUICKIE NOTES

Texas A&M has won seven straight home games, and is 11-1 at home this season. The Aggies are 145-5 against unranked teams at home since February 2005.

Khaalia Hillsman had her second straight double-double and her 11 th of the season She has scored 10+ points in all 23 games this season She had 10+ rebounds for the second straight game and 11 th time this season Hillsman had 15+ rebounds for the second straight game

had her second straight double-double and her 11 of the season Danni Williams scored 20+ points for the eighth time this season. She scored in double figures for the 13 th straight game and 22 nd time in 23 games this season She had a career-high eight rebounds

scored 20+ points for the eighth time this season. Curtyce Knox moved past Lisa Branch’s 1993-94 season (214 assists) for fourth place on the Texas A&M single-season assist list. Knox has 216 assists this season.

moved past Lisa Branch’s 1993-94 season (214 assists) for fourth place on the Texas A&M single-season assist list. Knox has 216 assists this season. Taylor Cooper scored in double figures for the fifth time this season

scored in double figures for the fifth time this season Anriel Howard had 10+ rebounds for the fourth straight game and the 17 th time this season

had 10+ rebounds for the fourth straight game and the 17 time this season Texas A&M is 34-1 when leading or tied after three quarters in the two seasons of the four quarter format.

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 326-135 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 734-198 overall in his Hall of Fame career

is 326-135 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 734-198 overall in his Hall of Fame career Blair has won 106 SEC games, the most of any active coach

