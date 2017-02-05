Women’s Basketball Picks Up Seventh Straight Home Win, Beats Auburn 66-61

Women’s Basketball Picks Up Seventh Straight Home Win, Beats Auburn 66-61Featured Stories, Sports Sunday, February 5th, 2017
COLLEGE STATION- Texas A&M picked up its seventh straight home win, defeating Auburn 66-61 in a women’s basketball game at Reed Arena. Danni Williams led the Aggies with 25 points.
The Aggies (17-6, 7-3 SEC) led for the final 7:32, taking the lead on a Williams jumper. Williams would strike again with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to four, and another jumper when Auburn (15-9, 5-5 SEC) closed the deficit to just a point in the final two minutes.
Neither team led by more than nine points during the entire game.
Texas A&M out-rebounded Auburn 49-28, led by Khaalia Hillsman with 15 boards and Anriel Howard with 10 rebounds, leading to a 23-8 advantage on second-chance points.
In addition to her 15 rebounds, Hillsman had 17 points for her second straight double-double. Taylor Cooper also reached double figures with 10 points.
The Aggies return to action on Thursday, February 9 at 7 p.m. to host Alabama.
QUICKIE NOTES
- The Aggies improve to 17-6 on the season and 7-3 in SEC play. Auburn drops to 15-9 overall and 5-5 in the SEC
- Texas A&M has won seven straight home games, and is 11-1 at home this season. The Aggies are 145-5 against unranked teams at home since February 2005.
- Khaalia Hillsman had her second straight double-double and her 11th of the season
- She has scored 10+ points in all 23 games this season
- She had 10+ rebounds for the second straight game and 11th time this season
- Hillsman had 15+ rebounds for the second straight game
- Danni Williams scored 20+ points for the eighth time this season.
- She scored in double figures for the 13th straight game and 22nd time in 23 games this season
- She had a career-high eight rebounds
- Curtyce Knox moved past Lisa Branch’s 1993-94 season (214 assists) for fourth place on the Texas A&M single-season assist list. Knox has 216 assists this season.
- Taylor Cooper scored in double figures for the fifth time this season
- Anriel Howard had 10+ rebounds for the fourth straight game and the 17th time this season
- Texas A&M is 34-1 when leading or tied after three quarters in the two seasons of the four quarter format.
- Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 326-135 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 734-198 overall in his Hall of Fame career
- Blair has won 106 SEC games, the most of any active coach
Auburn head coach Terri Williams-FlournoyWilliams-Flournoy_0205.mp3
Aggie guard Danni Williams & center Khaalia HillsmanWilliamsHillsman_0205.mp3
Texas A&M head coach Gary BlairGBlair_0205.mp3
Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=112637