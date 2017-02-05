Five Aggies in Double Figures in 85-73 Win at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)– Admon Gilder had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists and Robert Williams scored a season-high 18 to lead Texas A&M to an 85-73 victory against LSU on Saturday.

JC Hampton added 15 points, DJ Hogg had 11 and Tyler Davis had 10.

After falling behind by seven points in the opening minutes, Texas A&M (12-10, 4-6 Southeastern Conference) outscored the Tigers 20-6 to take a 24-17 lead. Gilder scored eight of his 20 points during that run and his Gilder with 9:37 remaining in the half gave the Aggies the lead for good at 19-17. Texas A&M led by double-digits over the last 18 minutes of the game.

Brandon Sampson led LSU (9-13, 1-9) with 21 points. Duop Reath had 16 points and a season-high 15 rebounds, Wayde Smith scored a season-best 15 points and Skylar Mays had 12.

The Aggies had just eight turnovers while LSU committed 17.

Texas A&M Basketball

Postgame Notes

Feb. 4, 2017 – Maravich Center (Baton Rouge, La.)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

The Aggie win also knotted the all-time series between the schools, which dates back to the 1916-17 season, at 18-18 … A&M has won six of its last seven games against LSU as well as two of the last three meetings in Baton Rouge.

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M put five players in double-digit scoring (Gilder [20], Williams [18], Hampton [15], Hogg [11] and Davis [10]) for the third time this season (Dec. 21vs. Saint Francis and Jan. 11 vs. LSU).

A&M committed only eight turnovers to log its third game this season with eight or fewest giveaways (Dec. 7 vs. Denver and Dec. 10 vs. South Carolina State).

The Aggies owned a 34-25 lead at the intermission and held the lead for 30:07 total minutes in the contest.

A&M used the starting lineup combination of Admon Gilder , JC Hampton , Tonny Trocha-Morelos , Robert Williams and Tyler Davis for the first time this season (1-0) … It stood out as the seventh starting lineup used by the team during the 2016-17 campaign.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Freshman Robert Williams tied his career high with 18 points in the contest, converting 8-0f-14 field goal attempts … The Vivian, La., native also added six rebounds and a game-high four blocks.

Sophomore Admon Gilder hit the 20-point mark for the third time in the last four games, finishing with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including a 3-of-5 mark from 3-point range … He also played all 40 minutes for the fifth consecutive game.

hit the 20-point mark for the third time in the last four games, finishing with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including a 3-of-5 mark from 3-point range … He also played all 40 minutes for the fifth consecutive game. Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy improved to 111-80 in his sixth season at Texas A&M and 322-259 in 19 seasons as head coach.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics