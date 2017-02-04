Rockets nip Bulls in OT; Ferrell propels Mavs past Blazers

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 42 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to rally the Houston Rockets past the Chicago Bulls 121-117 in overtime Friday night. Harden hit a step-back jumper over Paul Zipser with 36.1 seconds remaining in the extra period and was fouled. He made the free throw to give the Rockets a two-point lead they never relinquished.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Yogi Ferrell scored 32 points to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 108-104 Friday night. Former Blazers guard Wesley Matthews added 27 points for the Mavericks.