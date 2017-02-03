Volunteers And Donations Sought For Souper Bowl Of Caring

The Brazos Valley Food Bank is looking for volunteers to assist with the annual “Souper Bowl of Caring” food drive.

More information is on the food bank’s Facebook page.

One of the volunteers is Bryan Collegiate high school sophomore Olivia Williams.

She says volunteers will be stationed at the local H-E-B and Kroger stores Saturday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. They will be collecting monetary donations and selling pre-packaged bags of food.

Williams also encourages those who received one of the 20,000 bags distributed last Saturday by Boy Scouts and 4-H’ers to fill them with canned items for pickup this Saturday.

Click below for comments from Olivia Williams, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.