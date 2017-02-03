TexAgs Building Fire Results In No Injuries & Doesn’t Impact Operations

College Station fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire Friday afternoon outside the TexAgs building across George Bush from the Texas A&M football practice fields.

TexAgs president Brandon Jones says a barber who is located in their building used a fire extinguisher to take out most the fire.

Then firefighters finished putting out the fire. Battalion chief Greg Rodgers says it took ten minutes with 21 firefighters at the scene.

Jones says there’s no impact to the online operations of the Texas A&M sports blog because that’s done in the cloud.

And TexAgs radio and television shows will be on the air on Monday.

The fire started outside the building, where Jones says there are piles of yard waste and trash that does not belong to TexAgs.

Click below for comments from Brandon Jones, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.