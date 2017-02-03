Registration Is Underway For Keep Brazos Beautiful’s Texas Trash Off Event

Keep Brazos Beautiful has been educating residents since 1980 on how to keep the community clean, green and beautiful.

The new programs and events coordinator, Lacy Snow, says one way to get involved is with the Texas Trash Off.

The event, on Saturday, March 4th, is composed of volunteer teams who be assigned to clean different areas in the twin cities.

Snow says the deadline to sign up your team of three or more is February 10th.

One person can fill out an application under the Volunteer tab online at keepbrazosbeautiful.org.

For more information, you can also call their office at 979-775-3569.

Click below for comments from Lacy Snow, visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.