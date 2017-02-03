Five Aggies Score In Double Figures, As Women Down Florida 84-76

COLLEGE STATION- All five Texas A&M starters scored in double figures, as the Aggies picked up their sixth straight home win, defeating Florida 84-76 in a women’s basketball game at Reed Arena.

The Aggies (16-6, 6-3 SEC) did not trail in any of the last three quarters, leading by as many as 14 points in the second half. Florida (11-11, 2-7 SEC) closed the deficit to four points with 1:38 to play, but Texas A&M would score the next six points to put the game out of reach.

Khaalia Hillsman led the Aggies with 24 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, a Texas A&M record for an SEC game. It was Hillsman’s 10th double-double of the season

Taylor Cooper scored a Texas A&M career-high 16 points, including a four three pointers, adding in four assists. Danni Williams added 16 points as well.

Curtyce Knox and Anriel Howard both posted double-double. Knox had 10 points and 13 assists, and Howard had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Texas A&M wore their Stone Gray uniforms for the first time this season, marking the Aggies’ first appearance in gray since 2007-08.

The Aggies return to action on Sunday, February 5 at 1 p.m. to host Auburn on SEC Network, marking the second of a three-game homestand.

QUICKIE NOTES

Texas A&M improves to 16-6 on the season and 6-3 in SEC play. Florida falls to 11-11 and 2-7 in SEC play.

The Aggies have won six straight home games, improving to 10-1 at home this season and 144-5 against unranked teams at home since February 2005.

The Aggies are 33-1 all-time when leading after three quarters

This is the second time this season three Aggies posted double-doubles (also: Dec. 17 vs. Southern)

Five Aggies scored in double figures for the second time in SEC play (also: Jan. 2 vs. Vanderbilt)

Khaalia Hillsman ‘s 18 rebounds are the most for a Texas A&M player in an SEC game

‘s 18 rebounds are the most for a Texas A&M player in an SEC game Khaalia Hillsman had her 10 th double-double of the season and the 12 th of her career, scoring 20+ points for the seventh time this season and posting a career-high 18 rebounds She has scored in double figures in all 22 games this season She had 10+ rebounds for the 10 th time this season and 17 th time in her career

had her 10 double-double of the season and the 12 of her career, scoring 20+ points for the seventh time this season and posting a career-high 18 rebounds Curtyce Knox had her third double-double of the season Knox scored 10+ points for the 11 th time this season and the eighth time in nine SEC games Knox had 10+ assists for the 10 th time this season, but only the second time during SEC play. Her 10 double-digit assist games rank third in a career at Texas A&M

had her third double-double of the season Knox moved past Lisa Branch’s 1994-95 season (201 assists) into fifth place on Texas A&M’s single-season assist list. Knox has 210 assists this season.

Knox moved into ninth on Texas A&M’s career assist list, passing Sydney Carter (2008-12, 388) and Von Bunn (1976-79, 388). Knox has 391 career assists.

Anriel Howard had her 11 th double-double of the season She scored in double figures for the 13 th time this season. She had 10+ rebounds for the 16 th time this season.

had her 11 double-double of the season Danni Williams scored in double figures for the 12 th consecutive game and the 21 st time in 22 games this season

scored in double figures for the 12 consecutive game and the 21 time in 22 games this season Taylor Cooper had a Texas A&M career-high 16 points and made a career-high four 3-pointers She scored in double figures for the fourth time this season

had a Texas A&M career-high 16 points and made a career-high four 3-pointers Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 733-198 in his Hall of Fame career

is 733-198 in his Hall of Fame career Gary Blair has 105 SEC wins, the most of any active coach.

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair

Aggie center Khaalia Hillsman

Aggie guard Taylor Cooper

Florida Head Coach Amanda Butler

Opening Statement…

“A&M is really good. The thing that makes them a special team is they do a really good job of playing to their strengths and they don’t deviate from that. We are too and we don’t deviate from that but we did tonight. We got outside of our individual job descriptions. They did a better job of sticking to their plan. We are a great rebounding team and tonight we did not bring great rebounding efforts nor boxing out efforts.”

Better job in offensive rebounds…

“Where they positioned [Khaalia] Hillsman on the floor was very strategic and very smart. Pushing [Curtyce] Knox over to the left and letting her attack, we did not do a good job of keeping her in front of us. We didn’t do a good job once we had those breakdowns in our front line it caused rotation. Wherever the shot came from we were out of position for box outs. I think when you are a great rebounding team it has a whole lot to do with desire and not as much to do with technique. When you’re going against someone that your giving up three or four inches you have to dig down a little deeper and we didn’t do that.”

