Federal Fugitive Is Chased Down In Bryan

If you were in the area of 29th and Wilde Oak in Bryan…north of Carter Creek Parkway…Thursday night around 6 p.m…you would have seen multiple law enforcement officers.

Bryan police and the U.S. Marshal’s office were involved in chasing down a fugitive.

According to online jail records, 30 year old Justin Long of Bryan was wanted for probation violation. Neither the jail records or the arrest report from Bryan police provided information about the alleged violation.

Almost four years ago, Long and three others admitted to federal charges of stealing mail from the twin cities and Austin among other places.