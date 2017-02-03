Court filing details former Baylor football coach’s conduct

WACO, Texas (AP) _ A new court filing details allegations that former Baylor University football coach Art Briles ignored sexual assaults by players, failed to alert university officials or discipline the athletes and allowed them to continue playing.

The filing is in response to a lawsuit against Baylor and several officials, including interim President David Garland, by former assistant athletic director Colin Shillinglaw, who says he was falsely accused of mishandling several incidents.

It says that in one case a masseuse asked the team to discipline a player who reportedly exposed himself in 2013. The court filing says Briles texted an assistant coach: “What kind of discipline … She a stripper?”

Briles was fired in last May after an investigation determined the football program acted “above the rules.”