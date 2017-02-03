College Station Street Survey Is Underway

From the city of College Station:

A van collecting video and GPS data for the City of College Station’s pavement condition survey will be roaming city streets starting Friday.

The survey will be conducted through the end of April and will help the city manage roadway construction and repair projects.

“Don’t be alarmed if you see a vehicle with cameras attached driving up and down your street,” Streets Superintendent Marshall Wallace said. “The data our contractor is gathering is an integral part of our pavement study and will help us take care of our streets more efficiently.”

The city’s contractor, Data Transfer Solutions, may need to drive the Mobile Asset Collection van down roads several times to collect the necessary data.

If requested, the van driver will provide identification as well as information about the van and its capabilities.