Blinn College And Biocorridor Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Applying For State Workforce Grant

A pharmaceutical manufacturer located in the biocorridor, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, and Blinn College will pursue a state grant to provide workforce training.

Blinn spokesman Richard Bray says if approved by the Texas Workforce Commission, new employees will be trained in specialized manufacturing and in support roles.

Bray says this is one of two types of workforce training grants employers can apply through Blinn officials.

Click below for comments from Richard Bray, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

According to the Research Valley Partnership (RVP), which supports the application, Blinn College, in partnership with FUJIFILM, will provide new and incumbent employees with business specific skills training in biopharmaceutical processing, general microbiology, aseptic techniques, analytical equipment and manufacturing processes needed in the field of bio-manufacturing.

The RVP also says this proposal will also provide general business skills in safety, operation procedures and practices, as well as business communication, and general business.

College Station mayor Karl Mooney, who recently took a tour of the plant that will develop vaccines that will be used to combat public health and terrorist events, told listeners on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs that FUJI wants to add 250 employees.

Click below for comments from Karl Mooney, visiting with WTAW’s Scott Delucia:

Blinn proposes to utilize the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station National Center for Therapeutics Manufacturing as site host for bio-manufacturing training.