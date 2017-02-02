TexAgs Reports Ron Cooper to Join Texas A&M Football Staff

Billy Liucci of TexAgs reports that Ron Cooper has been hired as Texas A&M’s next defensive backs coach.

The 54-year-old Cooper has 34 years of coaching under his belt, including stints as head coach at Eastern Michigan (1993-94), Louisville (1995-97) and Alabama A&M (1998-2001). He most recently spent two seasons at Florida International University, where he served as the Panthers’ defensive backs coach in 2015 before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2016. He was also named FIU’s interim head coach for the last eight games of the 2016 season.

Cooper is reunited with Aggie defensive coordinator John Chavis, whom he served under as defensive backs coach at LSU from 2009-11.

He replaces Terry Joseph, who left after three seasons at Texas A&M to join Larry Fedora’s staff at North Carolina.