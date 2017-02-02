Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAW

State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Thursday, February 2nd, 2017

District 12 state representative Kyle Kacal discussed Governor Abbott’s State of the State Address, the state’s budget and possible tax reform, straight ticket voting, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, February 2.

Click below to hear Kyle Kacal visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

KyleKacal020217

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=112546

Posted by on Feb 2 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-