State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAW

State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Thursday, February 2nd, 2017
District 12 state representative Kyle Kacal discussed Governor Abbott’s State of the State Address, the state’s budget and possible tax reform, straight ticket voting, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, February 2.
Click below to hear Kyle Kacal visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=112546
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Feb 2 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.