Home » Featured Stories, News » FDA Traces Source Of Blue Bell Listeria To Third Party Supplier

FDA Traces Source Of Blue Bell Listeria To Third Party Supplier

Posted by Featured Stories, News Thursday, February 2nd, 2017

combo_fda_aspenhills_bluebelltruck_featBRENHAM, Texas (AP) — Federal inspectors have confirmed that listeria found in a brand of Blue Bell ice cream, prompting another recall of its products, originated with a third-party supplier.

The Houston Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2k4mlh4 ) that the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter last month to Iowa-based Aspen Hills detailing the company’s failures in preventing contamination.

The contamination that forced the Blue Bell recall in October was traced to Aspen Hills’ chocolate chip cookie dough.

Blue Bell credited its testing program with identifying the presence of listeria in the dough.

At the time, Blue Bell was regaining some of its market share following a debilitating recall the year before resulting from 10 listeria cases in four states, including three deaths in Kansas.

Aspen Hills ceased production at the end of December.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=112564

Posted by on Feb 2 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-