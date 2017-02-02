City of Bryan Update on WTAW

Lindsey Guindi, Planning Manager at City of Bryan, discussed Temple Freda, a synagogue built in 1912 and their restoration efforts during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, February 2.

Click below to hear Lindsey Guindi visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

LindseyGuindi020217

Three years ago, the city of Bryan took ownership of a small Jewish synagogue on the west side of the downtown area to repair the 105 year old building.

City officials estimated a $100,000 dollar cost to restore what is the oldest religious building in Brazos County and the only synagogue in the United States that is named after a woman.

The state grant will be matched with private contributions and money from the city’s downtown improvement program.

Donations can be made online at brazosheritage.org.

The goal is to complete the repairs by 2020.

Click HERE to read and download the city of Bryan’s grant application to the Texas Historical Commission.

Click HERE to read and download the Bryan city council’s information about accepting the state grant.