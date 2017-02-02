Bryan Woman’s Second Arrest In Seven Days

For the second time in seven days, a Bryan woman is in and out of the Brazos County jail.

31 year old Dina Gongora was arrested January 25th for taking more than $8,000 dollars from her former employer in College Station by adding more hours than she worked.

Bryan police arrested Gongora February 1st after officers said she intentionally misidentified a man in her car.

The passenger, 30 year old Ruben Quezada of Bryan, was also arrested after he said he was a fictitious brother.

9-1-1 dispatch told the officers, who in turn told the suspects, there was no drivers license in Texas issued to a Jordan Quezada.

According to the arrest report, Quezada was wanted on court warrants accusing him of assaulting a woman in Bryan on New Year’s Eve in 2014 and failing to pay support in Grimes County

According to online jail records, Gongora was released after posting a $2,000 bond. Quezada was still in jail as of the morning of February 2nd.