Aggie Women’s Hoops Hosts Florida on The Zone

Game 22 • SEC Game 9 • Thursday, February 2, 2017 • 7 p.m.

Florida Gators (11-10, 2-6 SEC) at

Texas A&M Aggies (15-6, 5-3 SEC)

College Station, Texas | Reed Arena (12,989)



Radio: The Zone 1150 AM / 102.7 FM (Tom Turbiville, Bret Dark)

Broadcast: SEC Network Plus (Mike Wright, Tap Bentz)

Texas A&M begins a rare three-game conference homestand by hosting Florida in a women’s basketball game on Thursday, February 2 at 7 p.m. The Aggies, who are 9-1 at home this season, are playing three conference games in a row at Reed Arena for the first time since 2013.

The game is broadcast on SEC Network Plus, with Mike Wright and Tap Bentz on the call. Fans can access the game through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs and other connected devices. Listeners can hear Tom Turbiville and Bret Dark’s radio call on The Zone 1150 AM in Bryan-College Station, and worldwide on 12thMan.com.

The Aggies have won five straight games at Reed Arena, where they’ll play their next three conference games. Only two other times has Texas A&M played three straight conference home games under Gary Blair , going 2-1 during the 2013 SEC season and 3-0 during the 2009 Big 12 season.

Florida is coming off of a 93-73 win at Vanderbilt on Sunday, where current SEC Co-Player of the Week Ronni Williams scored 43 points to help the Gators. Williams leads the SEC with 19.4 points per game, the Aggies’ Danni Williams ranks third at 17.5.

Texas A&M won the first matchup between the two sides on Jan. 15, 67-59 in Exactech Arena. Danni Williams led the Aggies with 25 points, including five 3-pointers, while Ronni Williams scored 24 for the Gators.

The high-flying Russian Bar Trio is to perform at halftime. Fans can Take A Kid To The Game, as the purchase of an adult ticket at the gate allows the admission of up to four children for free.

After this game, the Aggies stay at Reed Arena for the second of this three-game homestand by hosting Auburn at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 5.

Texas A&M Head Coach Gary Blair

Texas A&M Forward Anriel Howard

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics