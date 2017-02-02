My Aggie Nation Podcast: Alex Caruso, Super Bowl, Signing Day Spectacular

My Aggie Nation Podcast: Alex Caruso, Super Bowl, Signing Day SpectacularFeatured Stories, Sports Thursday, February 2nd, 2017
In this week’s episode, former Texas A&M point guard and program career steals leader Alex Caruso joins the show to discuss life in the NBA D-League and this year’s Aggie hoops squad. Former A&M standout and current Atlanta Falcon offensive lineman Jake Matthews answers a few questions for the podcast from Super Bowl Opening Night Monday and hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor collectively roll their eyes at the spectacle of National Signing Day.
To listen on a mobile device, click here.MyAggieNation_0202.mp3
Posted by Zach Taylor on Feb 2 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Sports.