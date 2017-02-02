My Aggie Nation Podcast: Alex Caruso, Super Bowl, Signing Day Spectacular

In this week’s episode, former Texas A&M point guard and program career steals leader Alex Caruso joins the show to discuss life in the NBA D-League and this year’s Aggie hoops squad. Former A&M standout and current Atlanta Falcon offensive lineman Jake Matthews answers a few questions for the podcast from Super Bowl Opening Night Monday and hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor collectively roll their eyes at the spectacle of National Signing Day.

