Texas A&M’s Rutuja Bhosale Named SEC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Rutuja Bhosale (pronounced roo-too-ja bo-slay) has been named the SEC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, the Southeastern Conference announced today.

The senior from Pune, India, went a combined 6-0 in singles and doubles last week to help lead the Aggies to a 3-0 week and a berth in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship.

Bhosale played the No. 2 line in singles and won all three of her matches in straight sets. She began the week by defeating Sonia Chen of Louisiana Tech, 6-0, 6-1, as the Aggies went on to shut out the Lady Techsters, 7-0. Bhosale also defeated Monica Mitta of South Alabama, 6-3, 6-2, in the Aggies’ 4-0 victory in the first round of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend in Coral Gables, Florida. She capped the week by defeating 69th-ranked Maci Epstein of Miami, 7-5, 6-2, to help Texas A&M upset the 12th-ranked Hurricanes, 4-2, in the championship match, ending Miami’s streak of 12 consecutive appearances in the ITA National Team Indoors Championship.

Bhosale played all three doubles matches at the No. 1 line with Rachel Pierson. The pair, ranked No. 17 in the nation, went 3-0 for the week and clinched the doubles point for the Aggies in all three matches. The pair extended its win streak to six dating back to the fall season, and Bhosale improved to a team-leading 16-3 overall in doubles in 2016-17.

Bhosale and the Aggies (4-0) return to action Thursday as they play host to Princeton at 3 p.m. at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. It is the first-ever meeting between the two programs, and all Texas A&M students with a valid school ID will be admitted free.

