State Representative John Raney on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, February 1st, 2017

District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed Governor Abbott’s State of the State address, tax reform, Convention of States, special item funding, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, February 1.

Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

JohnRaney020117

-