Navasota Man Admits To Multiple Daytime Burglaries Around Anderson

Since Monday, January 23rd thru Friday, January 27th 2017, Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies have responded to multiple reports of burglaries of residences in the Anderson area being on FM 3090 and FM 149 West.

All incidents were reported by victims to have occurred during the daytime when being away from their residence. In these reports, victims reported multiple firearms, electronics, and other property stolen.

After subsequent investigation, investigators were able to identify a suspect, Charles Brison Jones, 18 YOA of Navasota who was arrested in connection with these incidents and charged with Burglary of a Habitation which is a 2nd Degree Felony punishable up to 2 – 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Jones is currently being held in the Grimes County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Jones confessed to investigators his involvement in these incidents which led stolen property being recovered.

No additional information of this incident will be released at this time as this investigation is currently ongoing.