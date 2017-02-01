National Signing Day

TEXAS A&M SOCCER 2017 SIGNING CLASS AS OF FEBRUARY 1, 2017

99 Briana Alston D 5-10 So. Ashburn, Va. Stone Bridge HS/Florida State FC Virginia 11 Olivia Ausmus GK 5-11 Fr. Spring, Texas Klein HS Challenge SC 55 Abby Grace Cooper F 5-7 Fr. Plano, Texas Plano West HS FC Dallas 15 Jimena Lopez Fuentes D 5-7 Fr. Mexico City, Mexico St. Stephen’s Episcopal School (Texas) Lonestar SC 18 Addie McCain MF 5-9 Fr. Wylie, Texas Wylie East HS FC Dallas 0 Cosette Morche GK 6-2 Jr. Lawrenceville, Ga. Peachtree Ridge HS/Louisiana-Lafayette Atlanta Fire United 23 Sophie Salverino F 5-5 Fr. Katy, Texas Cinco Ranch HS Albion Hurricanes FC 22 Rheagen Smith F/MF 5-6 Fr. Carrollton, Texas Greenhill School Dallas Texans