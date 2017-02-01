National Signing Day

National Signing DaySports Wednesday, February 1st, 2017
TEXAS A&M SOCCER 2017 SIGNING CLASS AS OF FEBRUARY 1, 2017
|99
|Briana Alston
|D
|5-10
|So.
|Ashburn, Va.
|Stone Bridge HS/Florida State
|FC Virginia
|11
|Olivia Ausmus
|GK
|5-11
|Fr.
|Spring, Texas
|Klein HS
|Challenge SC
|55
|Abby Grace Cooper
|F
|5-7
|Fr.
|Plano, Texas
|Plano West HS
|FC Dallas
|15
|Jimena Lopez Fuentes
|D
|5-7
|Fr.
|Mexico City, Mexico
|St. Stephen’s Episcopal School (Texas)
|Lonestar SC
|18
|Addie McCain
|MF
|5-9
|Fr.
|Wylie, Texas
|Wylie East HS
|FC Dallas
|0
|Cosette Morche
|GK
|6-2
|Jr.
|Lawrenceville, Ga.
|Peachtree Ridge HS/Louisiana-Lafayette
|Atlanta Fire United
|23
|Sophie Salverino
|F
|5-5
|Fr.
|Katy, Texas
|Cinco Ranch HS
|Albion Hurricanes FC
|22
|Rheagen Smith
|F/MF
|5-6
|Fr.
|Carrollton, Texas
|Greenhill School
|Dallas Texans
