Leonard Leads Spurs past Thunder; Rockets Pummel Kings

Leonard’s 36 points lead Spurs by Thunder, Westbrook, 108-94

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and the San Antonio Spurs held Russell Westbrook scoreless in the fourth quarter for a 108-94 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Westbrook had 27 points, 14 assists and six rebounds in 34 minutes, but was shut out after scoring 14 points in the third. Rookie forward Domantas Sabonis matched a season high with 13 rebounds and had 13 points. The Thunder’s bench was outscored 32-22.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 25 points for San Antonio, which improved to 17-6 at home.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich collected his 1,126th career victory, leaving him one shy of tying the league record for most wins with one franchise held by Utah’s Jerry Sloan.

Leonard had 12 points in the final quarter, including a dynamic three-point play for a 91-81 lead.

HOUSTON (AP) _ Ryan Anderson had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Eric Gordon added 17 points and the Houston Rockets used a big second-quarter run to beat the Sacramento Kings 105-83 on Tuesday night.

Anderson shot 6 of 12 from 3-point range and Houston went 14 of 45 from behind the arc as a team.

James Harden finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, and Clint Capella had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Rockets, who shot 45 percent.

DeMarcus Cousins had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Kings, who shot 35 percent. Kosta Koufos added 12 points.

Houston used an 18-3 run over the first nine minutes of the second quarter to extend its lead to 47-27 on Nene’s dunk. Gordon had eight points in the run, and Nene added six.