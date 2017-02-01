Johnny Manziel returns to Aggieland to Participate in The Zone’s ‘Beliucci Hour’

Former Texas A&M quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel made his first public appearance in months on Wednesday, when he joined The Zone’s ‘Beliucci Hour Lunch’ radio show at The Tap in College Station.

Manziel appeared as a special guest for the show’s ‘National Signing Day’ edition.

A two-year starter for the Aggies (2012-2013), Manziel was taken No. 22 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played two seasons in Cleveland, making eight starts, before being released following off-the-field issues at the end of the 2015 campaign.

The 24-year-old has stayed mostly out of the public eye since November, when his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, dismissed a domestic violence charge against him.

The charge stemmed from an alleged incident that occurred in Dallas in January 2016.

Manziel recently announced via Twitter that he was committed to getting sober and seeking a possible professional comeback.