CS Man Convicted & Sentenced For Possessing Child Porn

In October of 2015, a College Station man was arrested for harboring a runaway and enticing a child.

After admitting to those crimes, 24 year old Robert Larson was convicted of possessing child pornography that was found during the investigation of the other cases.

The Brazos County district attorney’s office announced the judge that convicted Larson then sentenced him to seven years of prison for having images of child porn on a tablet and a cell phone.

From the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Robert Andrew Larson, 24, was sentenced today to 7 years in prison for two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Judge Kyle Haw-thorne, 85th District Court Judge, found Larson guilty of both counts. Possession of Child Pornography carries a punishment range between 2 and a maximum of 10 years in prison.

In October 2015, College Station Police responded to a runaway child call in the 1000 block of Southwest Parkway.

Officers at the scene obtained the runaway child’s cell phone, which contained text messages from Larson.

Officers then went to Larson’s home where the runaway child was found. Larson’s phone was searched subsequent to arrest for harboring a runaway child.

On the phone, College Station Police Department investigators found pictures and a video containing child pornography.

Over the course of the investigation police also discovered a tablet, belonging to Larson, containing numerous images of child pornography.

Larson took the stand during today’s hearing and testified that he attempted to delete the pornographic images off of his phone before it could be obtained by law enforcement.

The case was investigated by the College Station Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Will Calderon.