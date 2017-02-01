Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, February 1st, 2017
Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed President Trump’s executive order, state funding for border security, Medicaid, and highway funding, the GOP retreat, and more during his Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, February 1.
Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
