Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Wednesday, February 1st, 2017

Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed President Trump’s executive order, state funding for border security, Medicaid, and highway funding, the GOP retreat, and more during his Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, February 1.

