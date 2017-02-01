Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, February 1st, 2017

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney discussed taxes, development of affordable housing, future commercial development, recapped the Chamber’s Economic Outlook Conference, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, February 1.

