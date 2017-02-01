Bryan Council Terminates Land Purchase For Future Youth Sports Complex

The Bryan city council has changed its mind about a proposed youth sports complex on the westside of town.

Following a recommendation by the parks and recreation board, the council during a special meeting Monday afternoon unanimously voted to terminate the $738,000 dollar purchase of 61 acres of land south and west of the intersection of Sandy Point Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Mayor Andrew Nelson says the council learned they were being charged full market price for land that had restrictions they were not comfortable with.

Nelson says the council remains interested in building youth fields.

Getting out of the contract will cost the city $100 dollars.

Click below for comments from Andrew Nelson, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.