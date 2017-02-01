Blinn College Brings Back Strategic Plan Community Survey

Last fall, Blinn College posted an online survey as part of the school’s next four year strategic plan.

Vice president Karen Buck says after collecting responses from only 169 community members, the survey has returned.

In addition to getting feedback on Blinn’s mission and vision statements and the college’s strengths and challenges, officials also want to develop a list of core values.

Click below for comments from Karen Buck, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Click HERE to be directed to the survey.

Additional information from Blinn College:

Blinn College seeks the community’s input in developing a new strategic plan for 2017-2020.

Blinn invites members of the community to complete a brief online survey that seeks input regarding Blinn’s current mission and vision statements, and asks respondents to identify Blinn’s core values, strengths, and challenges.

The survey is available at: bit.ly/strategic-plan-survey, and will remain open through Monday, Feb. 13.

“A strong strategic plan lays the roadmap for Blinn’s continued success as one of the premier community colleges in Texas,” said Dr. Mary Hensley, District President/CEO. “A clear vision for the future benefits Blinn students, employees, and the communities we serve.”

Said Blinn Board of Trustees President David Sommer, “Public participation is a crucial aspect of the strategic planning process. The insights and perspectives we gather through this survey will help Blinn College craft its blueprint for the next four years.”

Blinn’s 2013-16 strategic plan is available at www.blinn.edu/strategic_plan. It identifies Blinn’s priorities of student success, community enhancement, human capital, and planned growth, and includes goals associated with each priority. The strategic plan also includes Blinn’s mission and vision statements:

Mission Statement – Blinn College is a comprehensive community college committed to educational excellence and to individual and community enhancement.

Vision Statement – Blinn College will be the leading educational, cultural, and economic resource for our stakeholders.

Utilizing feedback from faculty, staff, students, and the community, Blinn’s Strategic Planning Steering Committee will develop priorities, goals, and measurable objectives for 2017-20. The College’s Executive Council and Board of Trustees then will approve Blinn’s priorities.