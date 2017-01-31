Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » United Way of the Brazos Valley Update

United Way of the Brazos Valley Update

United Way of the Brazos Valley president Alison Prince visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about the 2-1-1 Texas service, UWBV’s upcoming staff garage sale on 2-1-1 Day (February 11), and provides an update on the organization’s community and state employees campaigns.

