United Way of the Brazos Valley Update

United Way of the Brazos Valley UpdateFeatured Stories, Interviews Tuesday, January 31st, 2017
United Way of the Brazos Valley president Alison Prince visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about the 2-1-1 Texas service, UWBV’s upcoming staff garage sale on 2-1-1 Day (February 11), and provides an update on the organization’s community and state employees campaigns.013017-United-Way-update.mp3
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=112467
Posted by Bill Oliver on Jan 31 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.