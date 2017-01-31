Texas A&M’s Fred Kerley earns National and SEC Athlete of the Week honors

Running the fastest lead-off split ever on a 4×400 relay earned Texas A&M senior Fred Kerley (Taylor, Texas) the National Athlete of the Week honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) as well as the SEC men’s Runner of the Week.

Kerley’s split of 44.96 seconds is the only first-leg split ever run under 45 seconds, topping the previous best marks of 45.5 (Reggie Witherspoon, Florida, 2004) and 45.71 (Tyree Washington, USA, 2006). Kerley’s time is also 10th all-time among Division I collegiate indoor splits on a 4×400 relay as well as 15th best ever in the world.

On the all-time 400m world indoor list, only four individuals have ever run faster than Kerley’s split – Kerron Clement (44.57), Michael Johnson (44.63), Kirani James (44.80) and LaShawn Merritt (44.93).

Kerley also set a career best time of 20.58 in the 200m, third fastest in the world for 2017, as he won his section and placed second overall at the Razorback Invitational this past weekend. Kerley’s effort in the 200m equals the No. 4 performer and No. 7 performance on the Texas A&M all-time list. He ran the fastest 200m by an Aggie in the month of January, topping a 20.69 by Curtis Mitchell in 2010.

The relay performance by Kerley sparked a collegiate record by the Aggies as they won the race in 3:02.52 to better the previous standard of 3:02.86 established by Texas A&M in 2015. It’s also the fourth fastest time on the all-time world list and the fastest ever in the month of January, bettering the 3:03.23 set by the Aggies in 2015 at Arkansas’ Randal Tyson Track Complex.

Members of the 2017 Texas A&M relay that claimed the win at the Razorback Invitational included Richard Rose (46.01), Devin Dixon (46.25) and Mylik Kerley (45.30). They bettered an elite field by nearly three-and-a-half seconds. Finishing behind the Aggies in a two-section final were Tennessee (3:06.30), LSU (3:07.02), Florida (3:07.11), Mississippi State (3:08.06), Arkansas (3:09.28) and Georgia (3:10.71).

Texas A&M now has run the five fastest 4×400 times ever on the indoor all-time collegiate list and have broken the collegiate record three times in the past four years.

4×400 Relay – All-time World Indoor

3:01.96 USA All-Star 2006

3:02.13 USA National Team 2014

3:02.45 USA National Team 2016

3:02.52 Texas A&M 2017

3:02.83 USA National Team 1999

3:02.86 Texas A&M 2015

3:02.87 Belgium 2015

3:02.97 Poland 2015

3:03.01 Poland 1999

3:03.05 Germany 1991

3:03.20 Great Britain 1999

3:03.20 Texas A&M 2014

3:03.23 Texas A&M 2015

3:03.24 USA National Team 1991

3:03.24 USA National Team 2006

3:03.40 USA National Team 2010

3:03.47 Texas A&M 2015

4×400 Relay – All-time Collegiate Indoor

3:02.52 Texas A&M 2017 Razorback Inv.

3:02.86 Texas A&M 2015 NCAA

3:03.20 Texas A&M 2014 SEC

3:03.23 Texas A&M 2015 Razorback Inv.

3:03.47 Texas A&M 2015 Tyson Inv.

3:03.50 Arkansas 2013 NCAA

3:03.50 Florida 2014 SEC

3:03.51 Florida 2015 NCAA

3:03.71 Florida 2013 NCAA

3:03.76 Arkansas 2012 Tyson Inv.

3:03.96 Baylor 2004 NCAA

4×400 Relay – All-time Collegiate Indoor splits

44.50 Deon Lendore (Texas A&M) 2013 4th leg

44.4 Darold Williamson (Baylor) 2005 4th leg

44.54 Rondell Bartholomew (SPlains) 2011 4th leg

44.57 Lendore 2014 4th leg

44.63 Lendore 2014 4th leg

44.5 Williamson 2004 4th leg

44.78 Bralon Taplin (Texas A&M) 2015 2nd leg

44.7 Alleyne Francique (LSU) 2001 4th leg

44.89 George Caddick (Baylor) 2016 4th leg

44.91 Tony McQuay (Florida) 2011 2nd leg

44.91 Arman Hall (Florida) 2014 4th leg

44.8 Mitch Potter (Minnesota) 2004 4th leg

44.94 Demetrius Pinder (Texas A&M) 2011 2nd leg

44.96 Fred Kerley (Texas A&M) 2017 1st leg

44.99 Vernon Norwood (LSU) 2014 4th leg

44.9 Jonathan Fortenberry (SCar) 2003 4th leg

200 meters – All-time Texas A&M Indoor

20.37 Ameer Webb 2013

20.37 Curtis Mitchell 2010

20.57 Shavez Hart 2015

20.58 Devin Jenkins 2016

20.58 Fred Kerley 2017

20.63 Stanley Kerr 1988

20.66 Aldrich Bailey 2014

20.67 Chris Dykes 2007

20.68 Deon Lendore 2014

20.70 Prezel Hardy, Jr. 2014

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics