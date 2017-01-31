Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Tuesday, January 31st, 2017

State Senator Charles Schwertner discussed ongoing issues with Child Protective Services including funding and employee salaries, Senate Bill 3 about school choice, committee assignments, and more during his update from Austin on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, January 31.

Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

CharlesSchwertner013117

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=112456

Posted by on Jan 31 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-