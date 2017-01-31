State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Tuesday, January 31st, 2017
State Senator Charles Schwertner discussed ongoing issues with Child Protective Services including funding and employee salaries, Senate Bill 3 about school choice, committee assignments, and more during his update from Austin on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, January 31.
Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
