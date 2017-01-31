Have You Seen These People?

The video below, provided by Bryan police, was recorded 11/30/16.

A stolen credit card was used at Space Liquor on Harvey Mitchell to make multiple purchases totaling approximately $175.

If you recognize this person of interest please contact Detective Matt Miller at 979-209-5326 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. Refer to case #16-1200648

The video below, provided by Bryan police, was recorded 6/26/16.

A theft occurred at the Briarcrest Walmart. One male used a quick change scam in order to steal $1800.

If you recognize these persons of interest please contact Investigative Asst. Tina Balderas at 979-209-5310 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. Refer to Case #16-0601137

The video below, provided by Bryan police, was recorded 8/24/16.

A theft occurred at Walmart on Harvey Mitchell.

If you recognize these persons of interest please contact Investigative Asst. Tina Balderas at 979-209-5310 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. Refer to case #16-0801037.