CS Council Approves Cemetery Foot Markers Eight Months Following A Citizen’s Initial Request

Eight months of perseverance pays off for a private citizen wanting a change in College Station’s regulations that now allows cemetery foot markers.

Last May, a citizen’s request was denied by the parks and recreation advisory board.

That led the citizen to a council meeting last July then a meeting last October that included director David Schmitz to consider allowing footstones in cemeteries.

Mayor Karl Mooney made a point about the citizen’s request before the ordinance change was approved at last Thursday’s meeting, saying he “wanted to demonstrate that council and staff do respond when citizens come forward with concerns.”

The council’s unanimous vote, which followed a unanimous recommendation of the advisory board, allows a foot marker when family or double monuments are placed on a minimum of two adjoining standard spaces.

Click below for comments from David Schmitz and Karl Mooney: