Bryan Police Make Arrest In $18,000 Jewelry Theft

Last September, Bryan police received a report of $18,000 dollars of jewelry taken from a home.

Last Friday, a College Station woman was arrested. According to BPD, 18 year old Abigail Sharp admitted to the theft and selling the items at a local pawn shop.

An attempt to recover the property was not successful.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Sharp was still in jail in lieu of a $30,000 dollar bond.