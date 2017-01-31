Bryan Police Make Arrest In $18,000 Jewelry Theft

Bryan Police Make Arrest In $18,000 Jewelry TheftFeatured Stories, News Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 Last September, Bryan police received a report of $18,000 dollars of jewelry taken from a home.
Last Friday, a College Station woman was arrested. According to BPD, 18 year old Abigail Sharp admitted to the theft and selling the items at a local pawn shop.
An attempt to recover the property was not successful.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Sharp was still in jail in lieu of a $30,000 dollar bond.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=112473
Posted by Bill Oliver on Jan 31 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.