Barnes, last-place Mavs topple James, Love-less Cavs, 104-97

DALLAS (AP) _ Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and the last-place Dallas Mavericks knocked off a title contender for the second straight night, beating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-97 on Monday.

Wesley Matthews had 21, and rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell scored a career-high 19 in the second game of a 10-day contract, a night after hitting clinching free throws in the final seconds of a win at Southwest Division-leading San Antonio.

James had 23 points and Kyrie Irving scored 18 _ but just one between them in the fourth quarter _ for the defending champs, who will be without fellow All-Star Kevin Love for Wednesday’s game against Minnesota because of recurring back spasms.

The Mavericks won for the first time after nine losses on the second night of back-to-backs, against the team that beat them by 38 in November.