One Dies And Three Hospitalized In West Bryan Crash

UPDATE courtesy of BPD:

The 22 year old male passenger was released from CHI St. Joseph on 1/29

The 19 year old and 18 year old male is still at St. Joseph Hospital. The 18 year olds condition has improved.

Bryan police is investigating a crash Saturday during the midnight hour that killed a passenger and put the driver and two other passengers in the hospital.

BPD identified the backseat passenger who died was 21 year old Robert Lukas Collins of Bryan.

No names were released of the 22 year old male passenger, who along with a 19 year female passenger were admitted to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 18 year old male driver was admitted with serious injuries. On Monday afternoon he was listed in stable condition.

Officers responded Saturday at 12:45 a.m. to the 3300 block of Traditions Drive, which is at the east entrance of the Traditions development near Harvey Mitchell Parkway/FM 2818.

According to the BPD news release, a pickup was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. The truck left the pavement and rolled.