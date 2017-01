Jersey Boys’ Frankie Galasso on WTAW

Frankie Galasso, who plays Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys, is coming to MSC OPAS in February. Galasso discusses the show during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Monday, January 30.

Click below to hear Frankie Galasso visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

FrankieGalasso013017