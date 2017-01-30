Interstate 14 Officially Opens In Texas, Timeline Undetermined For Passing Through Brazos County

Just over a year ago, federal legislation was signed creating another Interstate highway in Texas.

Click HERE to read the December 2015 story.

The Texas transportation commission has given final approval to the first 25 miles of Interstate 14, from Copperas Cove to Belton.

The route, which follows Highway 190, means at a time yet to be determined Brazos County will have its first Interstate.

The TxDOT office in Austin tells WTAW News they are currently evaluating the next steps for the I-14 corridor and there is no set timetable.

Supporters with the “Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition” say the purpose of I-14 is to improve access of three major Army installations…Fort Bliss, Fort Hood, and Fort Polk.