Former President George H.W. Bush Is Out Of The Hospital
Monday, January 30th, 2017
From the spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush, Jim McGrath:
President George H.W. Bush was discharged today from Houston Methodist Hospital after being treated for pneumonia.
He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided.
