Home » Featured Stories, News » Former President George H.W. Bush Is Out Of The Hospital

Former President George H.W. Bush Is Out Of The Hospital

Posted by Featured Stories, News Monday, January 30th, 2017

From the spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush, Jim McGrath:

President George H.W. Bush was discharged today from Houston Methodist Hospital after being treated for pneumonia.

He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided.

Screen shot from Jim McGrath, January 30 2017.

Screen shot from Jim McGrath, January 30 2017.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=112433

Posted by on Jan 30 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-