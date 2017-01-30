Former CS Salon Employee Arrested For Padding Her Paycheck

Two years after College Station police received a report of an employee theft from a local salon, there has been an arrest.

31 year old Dina Gongora of Bryan is accused of taking $8,116.05 over an eight month period, starting in May of 2014 and ending in January of 2015.

According to the arrest report, Gongora told the police detective and the businessowner she needed money to pay for child custody problems…so she added more hours than she actually worked.

Gongora is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond.