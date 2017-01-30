Curry Powers Mavs past Spurs; Rockets Routed by Pacers

Curry’s 24 points help Mavericks hold off Spurs, 105-101

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Seth Curry scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks snapped a 12-game losing streak in San Antonio, beating the Spurs 105-101 on Sunday night.

Kawhi Leonard had 24 points for San Antonio, which lost consecutive games for just the second time this season.

Dallas escaped a turnover with 25 seconds left when officials ruled Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle called a timeout before Danny Green tipped the ball away from Curry. The Mavericks finished with seven turnovers, the lowest by a Spurs opponent this season.

San Antonio held Dallas to five points in the final 3:47, but was unable to complete the rally after entering the fourth with an 81-77 lead.

Yogi Ferrell, who started a day after signing a 10-day contract with the Mavericks, made two free throws to give Dallas a 105-101 lead with 7.3 seconds remaining.

Harrison Barnes added 19 points and Wes Matthews had 17 for Dallas.

George’s big night leads Pacers to 120-101 rout of Rockets

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Paul George had 33 points and nine rebounds while hounding James Harden on defense most of the night, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 120-101 rout of the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Indiana has won three straight.

Clearly, Harden was not himself on the last leg of a five-game road trip. He was 3 of 17 from the field, 2 of 10 on 3-pointers, and scored 15 points with eight turnovers. Harden also had five rebounds and eight assists.

Ryan Anderson led the Rockets with 27 points.