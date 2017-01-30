Brazos County Jury Finds Bryan Man Guilty Of Two Armed Robberies

One of two men accused of committing two armed robberies in ten minutes in Bryan in June of 2014 has been found guilty by a Brazos County district court jury.

The district attorney’s office reports a judge sentenced 32 year old Deandrea Phillips of Bryan to 60 years for the holdups.

The co-defendant, 29 year old Katrell Lindsey of Brenham, remains in jail awaiting trial.

Neither victim was injured according to prosecutors…who also detailed how the pair was caught following a 20 minute high speed nighttime chase that ended in Kurten.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Deandrea Phillips, 32, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for his role in two aggravated robberies that occurred within 10 minutes of each other on June 26, 2014, in Bryan, Texas.

Phillips and an accomplice went to the 600 block of Commerce street where Phillip’s accomplice put a gun to a man’s head and stole his wallet, shoes, and cell phones.

While the first victim was speaking with police, another victim, a female, called to report she had been robbed. The second victim reported that she was walking to her car from the community mailbox area of her mobile home park when Phillips ran up to her, stuck a gun in her face and demanded her purse. She struggled with Phillips and pushed the gun out of her face while telling him she did not have a purse with her.

Phillips finally retreated back to his vehicle where his accomplice was waiting to drive them away from the scene.

The second victim followed the vehicle Phillips ran to and reported its location to police. She then saw police officers engage that vehicle in what would become a 20 minute high speed chase through Bryan and into rural Brazos County.

Officers detained Phillip’s accomplice after the Sheriff’s office deployed a spike strip which popped the vehicle’s tires. Officers then called in a DPS helicopter with heat-seeking infrared capability to locate Phillips. They found him trying to hide in a dark brushy field close to where the vehicle finally stopped.

A jury found Phillips guilty on Wednesday, January 25th, and Judge Kyle Hawthorne, of the 85th District Court, sentenced Phillips to 60 years in prison after also hearing about a previous prison trip for Sexual Assault.

ADA’s John Brick & Will Calderon prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of Texas.