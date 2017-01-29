No. 1 Texas A&M Downed by No. 10 New Mexico State in Spring Opener

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The No. 1 Texas A&M equestrian team was downed by No. 10 Mexico State, 7-7 (1201.25-1052.25), Saturday at the NMSU Equestrian Center.

The Maroon and White (5-2, 2-1 SEC) took an early 5-3 advantage at the half, winning Horsemanship, 3-1, and tying in Equitation over Fences, 2-2. In Horsemanship, sophomore Sarah Orsak led off the event with a 73-71.5 victory over Haylee Schoonover, before junior Avery Ellis defeated Hallie Padilla, 73.5-70.5, earning her first MOP honor of the season. Junior Bailey Cook closed with a 71.5-70 win against Kate Crine.

Junior Alex Desiderio recorded an 80-76 victory over Erica Rosinski in Fences, and sophomore Rebekah Chenelle topped Samantha Perlman, 82-78.

In Equitation on the Flat, Chenelle earned her fifth victory of the season, scoring a 73 to better Isabel Walton’s 70.

Junior Madison Bohman was named MOP in Reining with a 71-66.5 win over Allison Nordvall. The Morgan, Utah, native leads the Aggies with six wins in the event and three MOPs.

The Aggies return to action February 4 against SMU at the Dallas Equestrian Center. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.