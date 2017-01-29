Aggie Women take on No. 4 Mississippi State Sunday afternoon on The Zone

Game 21 • SEC Game 8 • Sunday, January 29, 2017 • 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Aggies (15-5, 5-2 SEC) at

No. 4 AP/No. 5 Coaches’ Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-1, 6-1 SEC)

Starkville, Miss. | Humphrey Coliseum (10,500)

Radio: The Zone 1150 AM/102.7 FM (Tom Turbiville, Steve Miller)

TV: SEC Network (Jenn Hildreth, Sue Bird, Steffi Sorensen)

Texas A&M looks to move into second place in the SEC standings, and defeat an AP Top 5 team for the first time since the 2011 Final Four, when it goes to No. 4 Mississippi State for a women’s basketball game on Sunday.

The game is broadcast on SEC Network, with Jenn Hildreth and Sue Bird on the call, and Steffi Sorensen on the sidelines. Authenticated subscribers can also access the game on WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their mobile phones, tablets, computers, smart TVs and other connected devices. Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller bring listeners the action on the Texas A&M Sports Network, and locally on The Zone 1150 AM/102.7 FM. The audio stream is also available on 12thman.com.

The Aggies have come back from 9+ points to win three of their SEC games, including a 54-52 win over LSU in their last outing. Texas A&M only led for two possessions in that game; the Maroon & White led 2-0 in the first quarter and 54-52 after Anriel Howard’s game-winning layup with 3.6 seconds remaining.

The Aggies are 2-0 against ranked foes this season, picking up both of those wins away from home. However, the Aggies have not beat an AP Top 5 ranked team since defeating No. 2 Stanford in the 2011 Final Four, and have never beat an AP Top 5 team in a true road game.

Mississippi State is 20-1 on the season after suffering a heart-breaking 64-61 loss at No. 5 South Carolina on Monday. The Bulldogs are coached by Vic Schaefer ’84, who was Associate Head Coach under Gary Blair when the Aggies won the 2011 NCAA Championship.

After this game, the Aggies return to Reed Arena for the first of three straight home games on Feb. 2 to host Florida at 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Head Coach Gary Blair

Aggie Guard Taylor Cooper

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics