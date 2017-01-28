Former Bryan High Football Player Arrested on Murder Charge

A third Abilene college student has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Fort Worth.

Brodrick Earl Ross, 18, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Mansfield jail. He faces a charge of capital murder by terror threat.

The U.S. Marshals Service took Ryan McBeth, 20, of Fort Worth, and Dontrell Dock, 19, into custody Wednesday morning in Abilene.

They were booked into the Taylor County Jail on a capital murder charge out of Tarrant County.

Bail has been set at $250,000 for all three who are students at McMurry University.

Chris-Dion Russell was shot about 11:20 p.m. Jan. 11 at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of East Roberts Street, police said.

Russell was transported to John Peter Smith hospital, where he died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Ross is also not listed on the current roster, but d3football.comreported he was the starting quarterback.

McBeth, a junior, was a defensive back who was also on the track and field team. He graduated from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, according to his page on the athletics site.

Dock, a sophomore who attended Conroe High School, was a running back.

In a statement from the university, McMurry officials said they are “aware of a reported incident involving three of its students and is cooperating with authorities.”

The school declined to provide further information because the case involves personal student records.

Abilene police arrested Dock in April on charges of marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.

Story courtesy of The Dallas Morning News